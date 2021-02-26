The Laurel Police Department will host a food drive to benefit the Laurel Salvation Army from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Walmart.
Non-perishable food items will be collected by LPD personnel and representatives from the Salvation Army will be on hand to collect cash donations.
“The Salvation Army does great work every day in Laurel and LPD is honored to assist in that work,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “They feed folks every day and house people, so we want to do our part to help out.”
The LPD has done food drives for the Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen and has worked to help other organizations, such as the Laurel Housing Authority, over the years.
“COVID cut down on some of the community outreach things we want to do, like Coffee With a Cop, but this is outside, so there shouldn’t be any problems,” Cox said. “We’re excited to see how it works.”
