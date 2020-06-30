The Laurel Police Department is hosting a Summer Food Drive 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Walmart to benefit The Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen.
“Fill-a-Truck” food drives were started by the late Chief Tyrone Stewart to help the center during the holiday months, when the community’s need is the greatest.
Good Sam is experiencing a higher demand for food services during the COVID-19 health crisis. Since the initial outbreaks in Mississippi during March, Good Samaritan’s Food Pantry has helped more than 100 families with 3,995 meals. The Good Sam Soup Kitchen, which serves a hot lunch meal to those in need Monday through Friday, has served approximately 27,000 meals, which is an increase of more than 8,600 meals from this time last year.
On the day of the Summer Food Drive, many officers, as well as youth from area churches, will be volunteering their time together in an effort to assist their community and honor Stewart.
Capt. Shannon Caraway of the LPD said she is excited about the opportunity to make an even bigger impact.
The LPD will accept donations of non-perishable food items and cash donations for The Good Samaritan Center, as well.
The Good Samaritan Center’s focus is to provide struggling, low-income families with food and to assist the Department of Human Services and the American Red Cross to handle emergency food situations. To make online donations, supporters can visit donate2goodsam.com.
For additional information, contact Sybil Sprouse at 601- 670-6830 or sybilsprouse@goodsamaritancenter.org or Capt. Shannon Caraway at 601-470-8098.
