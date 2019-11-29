A pair of accused thieves were arrested by Laurel police over a recent weekend.
Daniel Grayson, 26, was charged with one count of armed robbery after an incident that occurred back in the summer. The report was filed at the LPD on June 20 in reference to the robbery of an individual at gunpoint in the Queensburg area.
Grayson, who had been listed on NCIC as a wanted person, was arrested by Officer Josh Welch this month. Grayson had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $35,000.
Quendarious Robertson, 19, is charged with one count of burglary after a report was filed with the LPD about a theft in the Country Club area. His bond was set at $25,000. Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about these or any other cases is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
