LPD/Salvation Army food drive a success

The results of last week’s Laurel Police Department food drive were “nothing short of outstanding,” Chief Tommy Cox said. The LPD collected two truckloads of non-perishable food items and $2,978 for The Salvation Army on Friday at Walmart. “The Salvation Army does great work every day in Laurel, and these donations will help them to continue that work,” Cox said, adding that he also appreciated local media for getting the word out. At left, Officer Heath Blancett collects a bag of donated food as officer James Parish looks on.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
