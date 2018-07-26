The Laurel Police Department is seeking information that will lead to the arrests of several suspects in local crimes.
They are looking for an unidentified black man and black woman because of their suspected involvement in “several cred- it-card frauds” in the City of Laurel, according to a press release from Capt. Tommy Cox of the LPD.
The LPD is also looking for Tiffany Chapman, 27, for felony credit card fraud and auto burglary. She was last seen driving what was believed to be a black Chevrolet Camaro with rental-car plates. The charges stem from an incident reported to LPD on July 14.
These suspects have been committing these same types of crimes throughout the southern part of the state and are wanted by multiple jurisdictions, according to the press release.
The Laurel Police Department seeks information that will lead to the arrests of Lewis Lee Rounsaville, 43, and 42-year-old Stephanie C. Gray. Both suspects are wanted “in connection to a grand larceny report” filed on July 20. Investigator Brandon Evans is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information on any of the cases can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
