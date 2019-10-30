On Saturday, the Laurel Police Department gave the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The event was very successful with 105 pounds of drugs collected.
This was the 11th time that the Laurel Police Department has participated in such an event. The department has collected approximately 1,387 pounds of prescription drugs during these events.
