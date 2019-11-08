The Laurel Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop at Lee’s Coffee and Tea (409 W. Oak St. in Laurel) on Nov. 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
For information, call Chief Tommy Cox or Capt. Shannon Caraway at 601-425-4711 or 601-319-3299.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Laurel Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop at Lee’s Coffee and Tea (409 W. Oak St. in Laurel) on Nov. 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
For information, call Chief Tommy Cox or Capt. Shannon Caraway at 601-425-4711 or 601-319-3299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.