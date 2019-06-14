Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present “Wood & Whimsy: The Sculpture of Floyd Shaman,” an exhibition showcasing more than a dozen of Shaman’s witty and inventive works in laminated wood.
In conjunction with the exhibition, LRMA will host a free panel discussion with the artist’s children, Clover Mellen, Casey Shaman and Chris Shaman on Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Their discussion will focus on their father’s artwork, life and legacy. A reception will immediately follow the discussion.
Shaman, who grew up and attended college in Wyoming, moved to Cleveland in 1970 to help establish the sculpture division of the art department at Delta State University. After a stint in academia, he became a widely exhibited independent artist, whose works have been featured at museums nationwide. “Wood & Whimsy,” which includes mostly life-sized figures of working class people, will remain on display in the LRMA Lower Galleries until July 18.
