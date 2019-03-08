Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its Spring Break Festival on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. The event will offer a variety of art activities, interactive art experiences and an Imagination Playground.
The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will be back again this year showcasing a variety of reptiles and other animals. The festival is free and open to the public and intended for the whole family.
For information, contact the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art at 601-649-6374, info@LRMA.org or visit www.LRMA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.