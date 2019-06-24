The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its final family art class of the summer on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the museum at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street.
The program is free and features hands-on art activities inspired by the museum’s collection and exhibitions. No reservations are needed for this free make-and-take art program for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.