The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a panel discussion and exhibit on Mastery in Metal today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m.
Several artists included in the exhibit will discuss not only traditional processes and materials, but also contemporary cultural and environmental ideas.
The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a reception will be at 6:30.
