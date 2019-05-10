Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an informative presentation by Lt. Robert Little of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at Wednesday’s regular meeting at the Laurel Country Club.
Little spoke to Kiwanis members and answered numerous questions on illegal narcotics trafficking, recent law enforcement officer-involving shootings and JCSO SWAT operations.
Little has worked for Sheriff Alex Hodge at the JCSO since 2008 in various roles, including patrol, K9, criminal investigations, narcotics, corrections and SWAT. He currently serves as the Narcotics Division Supervisor and Commander of the SWAT Team. Little holds several certifications, including Certified Forensic Interviewer, Active Shooter Response Instructor, NRA Firearms Instructor, FBI Certified Hostage Negotiator and a Remote Pilot Certificate for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Little attended Mize High School, Jones County Junior College, Belhaven College and is a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard. He and his wife Jennifer have two children, Patrick and Nataleigh, and attend Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Guests and prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the club’s philanthropic work that benefits children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.