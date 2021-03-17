Molina Healthcare of Mississippi and the Laurel Housing Authority will host a lunch-kit giveaway on Friday from noon until supplies run out at the James A. Townley Center at 516 S. 13th Ave. in Laurel.
The lunch kits will include sandwiches, fruit cups and bottled water. Additionally, children will receive information about healthy eating habits and the importance of drinking water, as well as giveaways of reusable water bottles and hand sanitizer.
This “grab and go” event is open to children who reside at any of the Laurel Housing Authority properties. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Feeding America, approximately 13 million children in the United States may not know where or how they will get their next meal, which has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
In Mississippi, about 1 in 4 kids are food insecure. When youth face hunger, they are more likely to struggle in school and with other social, behavioral, and developmental issues. Molina is committed to supporting the healthy growth and comprehensive well-being of children throughout Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.