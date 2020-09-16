Magnolia State Bank recently donated $10,000 to Restore Jones County, a long term disaster recovery endeavor of Glory House Global Outreach, a non-profit organization.
RJC was formed out of a desire to assist individuals and families affected by recent disasters in Jones County, Mississippi.
“The Glory House already does a tremendous amount for our community. We are humbled to partner with them through Restore Jones County,” said Jeremy Wade, Magnolia State Bank Laurel President. “As a local community bank, we stand with our neighbors. We are proud to support the efforts of Restore Jones County and our community.”
Magnolia State Bank is a state chartered community bank with assets of $340 million located in Bay Springs, Hattiesburg, Heidelberg, Laurel, Petal and Taylorsville.
