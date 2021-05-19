The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, which lasts until Saturday.
Some activities homeowners may need to consider include:
• Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door;
• Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel;
• Remounting a loosened mailbox post;
• Replacing or adding house numbers;
• Clearing in and around the mailbox to minimize insects.
