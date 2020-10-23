Laurel Main Street Executive Director Judi Holifield, left, with her guest at a recent Laurel Rotary Club meeting, Susan Ladd, who the incoming LMS executive director. Holifield is retiring at the end of the year after almost a decade of service with LMS. The Laurel Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Laurel Country Club.
(Photo submitted)
