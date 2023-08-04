A few days ago, I saw a video of someone baking cookies inside of her car. It's hot, but the temperature outside is not the only thing running high this time of year.
For parents of school age children, stress levels are also shattering records. Back to school sneaks up on us every year, myself included. From shopping to fulfill supply lists, clothes and shoes to finding aftercare and scheduling physicals, a personal assistant would come in handy.
As a father of two kids in elementary school and an optometrist who is married to an optometrist, my household gets it on both sides. The clinic tends to get a little crazy toward the end of July, and by the first week of August, the examination equipment is literally smoking. What better time for us to celebrate not one but two national observances — National Eye Exam Month and National Vision and Learning Month.
“Eye Exam Month” is pretty self explanatory. Sight is our most precious sense. As we age, getting a baseline eye exam is a really good idea. The saying “out of sight out of mind’ does not apply to the eyes. Helping people see as well as possible is not the extent of what Optometrists do.
Eye exams frequently detect early signs of disease and eye damage. Here in Mississippi, “the big four” — obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol — are very common. There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t see a patient with eye problems caused by these conditions.
“Vision and Learning Month” is a bit less self explanatory. Did you know 1 in 4 children struggle with visual deficiency? Children who grow up with undiagnosed vision problems are often unaware that what they see is abnormal, and that means they don't know to ask for help.
Screenings given at school don’t always show the full picture — on average they give less than 4% of the information generated during a comprehensive eye exam. Only a comprehensive exam conducted by an eye care professional can accurately detect and treat problems that affect a child’s vision.
Children with vision problems who are not diagnosed and treated may struggle in school and often go on to be adults with the same vision problems — children do not "grow out of" these difficulties. 75% of what is learned in the classroom is through the visual system, and if your child’s vision is suffering there’s a chance their grades may be too.
Next Summer, make things easier on yourself and your children by scheduling your family’s comprehensive eye exams well before the back to school rush hits.
For those who didn’t get everything done before the first tardy bell rang this year, it’s not too late. Things should start slowing down by the time this article runs and we’d be happy to see y’all anytime.
Justin McElroy is an optometrist at Eye Care Associates. With locations in Laurel, Ellisville, Petal, Waynesboro and Monticello, ECA has been serving patients since 1950.
