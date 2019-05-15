The March for Jesus Jones County is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Daphne Park in Laurel. Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation in support of the event along with, from left, organizer Retha Clements, Pastor Jimmie Bunch of Mount Zion and Enterprise Baptist churches, Pastor Gary Smith of Salem Baptist Church in Paulding, Pastor Eddie Cooper of New Life in Christ Church in Laurel and Joann Penå of Agape Church in Laurel. The event is billed as a “party for Jesus” and everyone is welcome. Those who attend are encouraged to bring family and friends, banners and flags. They’re reminded to wear comfortable shoes and hats. The gathering will be an “outward procession of prayer, praise and proclamation for an to Jesus,” according to the information distributed about the event. Participants will carry banners, sing joyful songs, “openly proclaiming their love for Jesus.” Church leaders will also have a prayer rally for the city, state, nation and world. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
