The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Christopher Clayton Barbee, 25 and Holly Marie Evans, 24
• Brian Daniel Cotten, 34 and Kimmie Schondale Herrington, 25
• Darnell Benitez Evans, 34 and Delana Demar Campbell, 44
• Charles Earl McGill, 58 and Tina Renee Harris, 44
• Brian Dewayne Watson, 23 and Tiesha Nashaun Plax, 23
• Matthew Evan Wilson, 23 and Lindsey Claire Walker, 22
• Jason Emanuel Schuler, 33 and Sarah Nicole Fore, 29
• David Neil White Jr., 42 and Ronja Elizabeth Brady, 46
• Scott Kelley Hinton, 50 and Laura Ann Owen, 51
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Deborah Keys vs. Charles Keys
• Shelly Humphrey vs. Billy Humphrey
• Teresa Bond vs. Michael Bond
• Rigoberto Chagala vs. Jung-Wong Chagala
• John W. Clark vs. Regina Clark
• Dale Bhe vs. Laarni Bhe
