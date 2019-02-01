The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Robin Lee Torske, 63 and Barbara Key Woodward, 68
• Jonathan Todd Norman, 26 and Samantha Denise Stevens, 28
• Cheyenne Lee Cromwell, 22 and Ashley Nicole Warner, 28
• Forrest Mitchell Beverly, 30 and Katie Rebekah Smith, 28
• Christopher M. Bohlin, 31 and Lauren C. Weddington, 27
• Ricky Otto Ulland Sr., 61 and Belinda Ranee Conley, 45
• Lymon Gerome Powe, 36 and Patrice Shantell Mercer, 29
• Anthony Fischer Crowell, 23 and Joanna Danielle Wearing, 29
• Tom Ladell Bankston, 49 and Rebecca Ann Bryant, 38
• John Quincy McLemore Jr., 26 and Jasmine Markedra Stewart, 26
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Amanda West vs. Albert West
• Christopher Rhodes vs. Dusty Rhodes
• Tanya Lampley vs. Eric Lampley
• Derrick Arrington vs. Sharon Arrington
• Jennifer Bell vs. Frank Bell
• Kailey Easterling vs. James Easterling
• Leslie Martin vs. Seth Martin
• Amber Ishee vs. William Ishee
