The following people applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Robert Eugene Valcik, 42 and Malinda Lucinda Wiklund, 45
• Jarrod Daniel Byrd, 27 and Courtney Dannielle Manning, 26
• Lee David Jefcoat, 46 and Masumi Shingaki Yamauchi, 48
• Steven Ray Chandler, 63 and Anita Charlene Huddleston, 71
• James Michael McCarty, 25 and Katlyn Marie Hollinghead, 21
• Jeremiah Sanson, 44 and Chelsea Latrice Wilson, 39
• James Evans Easterling, 26 and Jessica Lynn Grice, 28
• David Mitchell Cook Jr., 28 and Hardi Necole Jones, 26
• Johnathan Jamal McCullum, 22 and Jasmine Renee Howard, 25
• Willie Carl Husband, 45 and Tiffany Antwanette Booth, 39
• Christopher Martenis Ellis, 27 and Jasmine Danielle Gressett, 29
• Craig Tremayne Jordan, 43 and Lydia Denise McCullum, 45
• Christopher Lyons, 53 and Laura Lee Eubanks, 47
The following people filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Lori Key McJohnson vs. Michael McJohnson
• Tina Lee vs. Mack Lee
• Felicia Wash vs. Antonio Wash
• Stacy Jordan vs. Donald Jordan
