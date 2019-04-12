The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Butler Carson Brown, 61 and Bridget Ann Cavanaugh, 57
• Morgan Lee Thompson, 41 and Courtney Lynn Necaise, 28
• Nestor Abdiel Castro Guzman, 26 and Samantha Nicole Lee, 21
• Jacob Clay Ferguson, 18 and Aurora Danielle Loper, 18
• Melvin Jeovani Lara, 27 and Stephanie Duarte, 23
• Adan Goxcon Dominguez, 44 and Delores Organista Zapol, 28
• Anthony Charles Ekes, 26 and Karleen Danielle Randol, 28
• Dustion Ray Allen, 20 and Kori Alyssa Stringer, 20
• Ezequiel Antonio Ginez, 31 and Maria Guadalupe Salazar Herndandez, 30
• Richard Kevin Ivey, 56 and Kerri Sullivan Drennan, 43
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Dorothy Easterling vs. Gregory Easterling
• Malinda K. Wikland vs. James Wikland
• Kenneth Ketchersid vs. Sasha Ketchersid
• Christopher Buckley vs. Amber Herring
• Michael A. Clark vs. Felicia M. Clark
