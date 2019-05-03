The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Anthony Jerome Brown, 48 and Treasure Nicole Pollock, 33
• Jacob Andrew Weaver, 26 and Laura MicKayla Coutee, 23
• Quincy Martin Welsh, 38 and Amanda Lee Jenrette, 32
• Michael John Mroz, 50 and Pamela Christine Coy, 45
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Tobi Godwin vs. Johnathan Smith
• Tamika Pruitt vs. Larry Pruitt
• Amanda Hardy vs. Ryan Hicks
• Ginger Love vs. Herman Keys III
• Katie Bounds vs. Austin Bounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.