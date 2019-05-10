The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Samuel Lee Parker, 51 and Shelia Welch Picou, 33
• Michael Paul Butler, 41 and Audrey Marie Miller, 34
• Steven Michael Chancellor Jr., 29 and Brittany Michelle Bishop, 32
• Phillip Mason Gray, 22 and Alora Joyce West, 21
• Napoleon Bonaparte Evans III, 35 and Latoria Rochelle Millsap, 34
• Kain Michael Howard, 22 and Zyquona Raegine McGill, 25
• Joshua David Woodruff, 27 and Katelyn Jade Taylor, 28
• Douglas Autry Pitts, 50 and Kristie Jo King, 48
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Ashley Rawls vs. John P. Rawls III
• Justin Sims vs. Amanda Sims
• Kimberly Smith vs. Roy W. Coleman
• Clinton Drummer vs. Lakeshia Drummer
• Linda Dotson vs. Billy Dotson
• Angelia Adams vs. Tracy Wayne Adams
• Edwin Scott vs. Shemeka Trotter Scott
• Dale Bhe vs. Laarni Bhe
