The following people applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Adrian Benet Clinton, 39 and Venedra Larose Hill, 43
• Jessie Carl Malone, 56 and Teresa Ann Prince, 56
• Bobbie Joe Lang Jr., 43 and Mary Lou Ainsworth, 48
• Gifford Lamar Flynt II, 54 and Debra Jean King, 53
• Albert Ibarra, 25 and Emily Escarleth Alvarez Rivera, 20
