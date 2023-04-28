Celebrating city’s first black police chief, Vietnam vet
•
The City of Laurel’s first black police chief now had a day set aside to honor him.
Friday, April 21, 2023 was Marvin Lindsey Day in the city, Mayor Johnny Magee proclaimed, and the honoree celebrated it on his 76th birthday, along with his family, at City Hall.
Being the first black police chief was challenging, but it was one Lindsey expected and embraced.
“Every day is a challenge,” he said of law enforcement, in general. “You take the good, the bad and the ugly. But you take the good with the bad. You can’t let it keep you from doing your job.”
Lindsey landed in law enforcement after serving in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and working as a military police officer. After being discharged in 1974, the Heidelberg native pursued a career in the profession. He graduated from Jones County Junior College in 1976 with a degree in criminal justice and went to the University of Southern Miss before being hired by the Laurel Police Department.
That started a 29-year career in which he worked his way through the ranks, going from patrolman to juvenile officer to detective and assistant police chief before Laurel’s first black mayor, Melvin Mack took office in 2005 and picked Lindsey for the top spot in the department.
“It’s a rewarding profession,” Lindsey said. “You have to be dedicated to what you are doing because it’s not what you would call a glamorous job.”
He had words of encouragement for current law enforcement officers to persevere through challenging times.
“You have to have a thick skin,” he said. “You will make a lot of enemies, but you will make a lot of friends. I made more friends than enemies.”
Ultimately, it comes down to doing what is right for the people you serve, Lindsey said, and not getting discouraged.
“Be patient and not discouraged,” he said. “No matter what you do, you are going to have challenges.”
Lindsey thanked the late Mayor Mack for placing him in his role as police chief and current Mayor Magee for his many years of service to the city and for the proclamation presentation.
Lindsey enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from South Side High School in Heidelberg and served from July 25, 1967 to March 26, 1974, with two of those years of service in the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooters Badge.
Lindsey is still serving his community in his role as church school superintendent at Wesley Chapel AME in Heidelberg, where he has worked with the church’s youth members since 1980. He was joined in the proclamation presentation by his wife Patricia Lindsey, his classmate Berdia George, sister-in-law Azalea White, brother-in-law Rev. Zachary Jackson, nephew Tyrone King, son Brian Lindsey and niece Franchell King.
Lindsey and his wife have another son, David Michael Lindsey, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.