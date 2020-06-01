Members of the Laurel Police Department on Saturday set up shop in their parking lot to pass out free protective masks. It was one of nine distribution points in the county from which the Jones County Emergency Operations Center passed out 24,000 free facemasks. Capt. Shannon Caraway oversaw the event. Pictured, Raven Naylor, an officer-in-training, hands a mask to a passerby. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
