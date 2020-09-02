Col. Steven Maxwell has been appointed to serve as director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced.
Maxwell is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 25 years of service as an agent of MBN. His leadership and management roles with MBN include group supervisor and captain of Special Operations, captain of the Hattiesburg District and Jackson Enforcement Team, Major of the Central Region and Southern Region, lieutenant colonel of enforcement, deputy director and interim director of MBN.
Maxwell has received numerous accolades, including the MBN Claude Stuckey Award, awarded for a sustained and superior record of service. He was also the recipient of the MBN Director’s Award, awarded for outstanding performance and contributions in furtherance of the agency’s mission.
Maxwell is a lifelong resident of Mississippi and graduate of Stone County High School in Wiggins. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and post-graduate studies in criminal justice.
Maxwell is a graduate of the FBI 252nd National Academy Class and served as an adjunct faculty member of William Carey University from 2013-18.
“It is an honor to appoint Col. Steven Maxwell as the next director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” Tindell said. “Colonel Maxwell’s leadership and experience will serve Mississippi well as we work tirelessly to make our communities safer.”
Gov. Tate Reeves said, “It is my belief that Colonel Maxwell’s extensive career in law enforcement and history of exceptional performance make him an ideal candidate to lead the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.