Hunting excuse won’t fly in court, Smith gets 3 years in prison
•
A man who said he was looking for somewhere to hunt turkeys when he was caught in the homeowner’s storage shed will have to spend a couple of years in the coop.
Joseph Allen Smith, 37, was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after admitting to going into Bethany Welch’s shed in the 200 block of Service Road last February. She saw him inside the building behind her house and snapped a photo of him there after she was notified of movement there by her home security system and she called 911.
“When a deputy arrived, (Smith) disappeared into the woods, ignoring commands of the deputy,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said in Jones County Circuit Court.
When the deputy went after him, Smith had a “large knife,” but was taken into custody without incident. When asked what he was doing there, Smith said he was “scouting for turkey hunting,” Buckley said.
Smith did not have permission to be there, the homeowner said.
When Smith was searched, he had a checkbook that belonged to Sylvia T. Bolton and a methamphetamine pipe.
“He said he found that,” Buckley said of the pipe.
Smith was ordered to serve three years in prison, spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $2,433.48 in court fees and fines. That amount includes restitution of $765.98 that is to be paid back to Tuboscope in an unrelated grand larceny, Buckley said.
Smith was facing up to seven years in prison. He was represented by public defender John Piazza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.