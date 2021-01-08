As I hope you are aware by now, the City of Laurel entered into a contract with Waste Pro to provide the collection of household and certain small business garbage. This service began on Monday, Jan. 4. The days for your pickup, that you have become accustomed to over the years, have now been changed, in most instances.
In the past, the routes were two days a week, with pickup being one day per week, per household. The old route was Monday from the city limits to the north to 10th Street to the south. The Tuesday route was from 10th Street, south to the city limits.
In the new routes, they are collected by ward lines. There are seven wards in the city, and on Monday, Ward 6 is picked up. Tuesday is Ward 3; Wednesday is Wards 2 and 4; on Thursday, Ward 1 is picked up; on Friday, Wards 5 and 7 will be collected.
If you are not familiar with the ward in which you reside, you may call the mayor’s office at 601-428-6401 or the city council office at 601-428-6444 or the city clerk’s office at 601-428-6404, and someone will be glad to assist you. The ward system of collection was instituted by Waste Pro, and as they continue, there may still be some tweaking as it pertains to the routes.
Another thing that will assist you in getting your garbage picked up in a timely manner is to make certain that you have your garbage at the curb by 6 a.m. on the day of collection.
If you would like to contact Public Works, the number is 601-428-6455. If you need to speak with Waste Pro, it can be reached at 601-264-7888.
Change always takes some getting used to, so I ask that you allow us to work out the kinks as you are provided a better experience in your garbage collection. I know some will complain, and rightly so, but it will take time in order to make a smooth transition. This company does business all over the State of Mississippi and several other states in the nation, so they are well aware of the demands of the public. Please be patient with the change.
There are those who question, since Waste Pro only charges $9.14 per month to the city and the city charges $19.10 per month to the citizens, why the citizens cannot be refunded back the $9.96 that is over and above what Waste Pro charges?
The amount that Waste Pro charges is for the pickup of the garbage only. The $19.10 goes into the City of Laurel Sanitation Fund, which is a fund that must be self-sustaining, according to state law. Out of the $9.96 left after the $9.14 paid to Waste Pro, the city has to pay the fee to the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority for the disposal of the household garbage that is collected from the residences and small businesses.
In addition, out of that amount, the city has to pick up rubbish and debris — things such as limbs and leaves, mattresses, refrigerators, washers, dryers and other items. We have to pay for the items, except for the limbs and leaves, to be dumped into a certified and approved landfield. We also have to pay the salaries and benefits to the employees who do the tasks, along with the purchase of vehicles and other equipment needed in the operation of the pickup. So the $9.96 is being well spent.
Again, I ask that you bear with us, as it will take a few weeks to get things running smoothly. We do not want to inconvenience you in any way, but there will be some inconvenience and some disruptions along the way. I take full responsibility for any inconvenience or disruption, but believe me, we are working at making the entire process better.
If you have any questions or comments or suggestions, please feel free to call me or come by and see me.
•
Johnny Magee is mayor of the City of Laurel.
