Mayor Johnny Magee hasn’t yet been out on 5th Avenue holding a detour sign, but if that’s what it takes, he might just do it.
The massive $10 million paving project through the City of Laurel is in full swing with two of the city’s main arteries — 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue — getting a much-needed makeover.
The project will take years and is complex, the mayor said, since water and sewer lines that run along those avenues are being replaced, too.
So the mayor is pleading with drivers to find another way to get where you are going. Laurel is not a hard city to figure out the roads, especially in the north part of town — avenues north and south, streets east and west in a grid. Traffic is still prevalent on 5th Avenue with cars driving an obstacle course trying to avoid potholes, workers and equipment.
“Find another route,” Magee said. “Let them finish their work. If you have to go down 5th Avenue, be very careful.”
Magee said workers are running the water and sewer lines simultaneously.
“Some places, they are having to cut it pretty bad, and in other places, they can run it along the side of the road,” Magee said. “Where they are having to cut it up real bad, you see the holes with the limestone in them. Then with all the rain we have had, it washes the limestone out of the holes. So you end up with another hole.”
The project, Magee said, is progressing and is still on schedule.
“People will just have to be patient,” Magee said.
The 5th Avenue project will stretch from the roundabout in downtown to the city limits at the store popularly known as Cecil’s Curbstore where the road splits for Highway 537 and Hoy Road.
The 13th Avenue project with stretches from Sawmill Road to 12th Street, where it comes to a T-stop.
In September 2015, the city agreed to borrow $10 million in an extensive city paving project. The project was funded with a tax increase that will be rolled off once the project is paid for, City Council President Tony Thaxton said at the time. The tax increase will cost about $28 per year for a resident with a home worth $100,000.
