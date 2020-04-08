City considers outsourcing garbage collection, vehicle repairs
•
In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department with a letter grade.
•
New servers were installed by IT at City Hall and the police department, Mayor Johnny Magee said. After setting up the new servers, the In-Code software at City Hall was upgraded along with the software at the LPD. IT is working on upgrading the communication system at the Sportsplex, which will allow for better communication with the press boxes and dugouts, and IT is in the process of moving email service to a new provider that will allow more flexibility in sending larger emails and more storage per user, Magee added.
The city also financed two dump trucks, a mini-excavator and a backhoe for the Public Utility Department with a five-year loan in the amount of $28,686 annually. In 2019, the city spent more than $2 million to make loan payments in the water/sewer fund, such as bonds, State Revolving Fund, CAP loans, etc. More than $1.3 million was spent on “normal” water/sewer projects in 2019, plus an additional $2.3 million spent out of bond proceeds for 5th and 13th avenues, Magee said.
The Public Works Department is currently in transition, he added. Lorenzo Anderson left his position on Feb. 7, and a week later, on the 14th, long-time office assistant Polly Price retired.
“There are a lot of things that go on at Public Works, and based on the criteria that we set at the beginning, I would give the department a C-,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of details for the year, because, as I mentioned, both the people who would compile this information are no longer with us.”
The city will be examining the feasibility of outsourcing garbage collection, Magee said.
“We are having too many issues in getting the garbage picked up on Monday and Tuesday — you will be hearing more about that soon,” he said. “We will also be looking at the possibility of outsourcing the shop at Public Works. The turnaround rate on many of the repairs are simply unacceptable. When we look at the salaries, retirement, insurance, vacation, sick leave, vehicles etc. with these divisions of Public Works, the question becomes, ‘Are the taxpayers being best served by our policies?’”
Ongoing projects
Whitney Pickering, the city’s primary grant writer, secured a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $65,734, an AmeriCorps grant for $138,551 and a Miss. Wildlife and Fisheries Land and Water Conservation Grant for Daphne Park’s tennis courts at $225,000.
Some of the ongoing and completed projects and the status are:
• 2019 Overlay Project Completed: Project cost $2.5 million, from city funds. Streets improved were: a. Northwood Drive from Old Bay Springs Road to 7th Avenue. b. Sunrise Drive from University Drive to Tower Drive. c. Bay Circle Area, including Broadway Drive, Bay Circle, Highland Woods Drive, Lake Park Drive. d. 7th Avenue from 13th Street to Northview Drive. e. Mississippi Avenue from Chantilly Street to dead end. f. 12th Street from 7th Avenue to 10th Avenue. g. Yates Avenue from 5th Avenue to Magnolia Street. h. North 4th Avenue from 17th Street to dead end. i. 8th Street from 6th Avenue to Daphne Park. j. Gladiolus Drive from South 19th Avenue to dead end (including Gladiolus Circle) k. Iris Drive from Gladiolus Drive to West Drive l. Sandra and Rebecca street area from Iris Drive to West Drive (including Hilton and Harold). m. Commerce Street from Leontyne Price Boulevard to Central Avenue. n. Parker Drive from Highway 15 North to Old Bay Springs Road. o. 10th Street from Wansley Road to Highway 15 North.
• Central Avenue roundabout and 500 block improvements — It will remove flagpole, realign the roundabout, construct a raised center island, remove the brick pavers, which are not historic but were placed there during the 1970s’ Urban Renewal. There will be drainage improvements and pedestrian traffic improvements. The 500 block of Central will also be reopened to two-way traffic. This is an MDOT-funded grant with the total cost being $1.3 million. Construction should be bid in Summer of 2020.
• 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue Utility Improvements — This includes replacement and rehabilitation of water mains, sewer mains, water and sewer services on 5th Avenue from Central Avenue to Northview Drive and on 13th Avenue from Jefferson to 12th Street. This total project is $5.5 million and is funded through city bonds, Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Mississippi. This construction part of the project should be completed in April 2020. “We have caught all kinds grief on the project, but when it is completed, it will be a great improvement,” Magee said.
• 13th Avenue Paving and Drainage — This includes milling overlay and drainage improvements. Total cost is $2 million, from city funds. Bids will opened on this project on March 23.
• 5th Avenue Paving and Drainage — Project will include milling, asphalt overlay and drainage improvements. Total cost of this project is $2.5 million, from city funds. During this phase, brick curbs will be removed from 5th Street to 13th Street and they will be replaced with standard concrete curbs. “If you noticed the Leader-Call, we will also install stamped and painted asphalt crosswalks in this area,” Magee said. Construction should begin in May of 2020.
• Leontyne Price Gateway — Right-of-way has been acquired and utility relocation is almost complete. Project includes roadway and pedestrian improvements along Leontyne Price Boulevard from MDOT ROW to Central Avenue. Total project cost is $5 million with a $1 million match from the city and MDOT. Construction should begin in Summer 2020.
• Laurel Sportsplex Expansion — Total project cost is $8.5 million, from city funds. Project includes the addition of eight softball fields, two press boxes and additional parking. Earthwork should begin late Summer of 2020.
• 2020 Overlay Project — Construction should begin in April 2020. Total cost of project $1.5 million. Streets to be improved are: a. Elizabeth Avenue from Chantilly Street to Munson Street. b. 24th Street from 5th Avenue to Highway 11 c. Clairmont Circle (all streets from Old Amy to Old Amy). d. Oak Park Boulevard from Queensburg Avenue to railroad. e. Wansley Road from 10th Street to Flynt Road. f. 18th Street from 7th Avenue to 5th Avenue. Old Amy Road from Old Bay Springs Road to Highway 15 North g. Pearson Avenue from Brown Street to the dead end. h. 5th Avenue from 24th Street to city limits. “Most, if not all of these streets, with the exception of 5th Avenue, will need major water and sewer repair,” Magee said.
“I hate to steal anyone’s thunder, but you who know how municipal government works, you know you normally don’t bring an idea and it starts tomorrow, especially one that costs a large amount of money,” Magee said. He referred to a resident who came to the council meeting on Feb. 4 to complain about Martin Luther King Avenue not being paved. “This project had been discussed, but until you find funding, there is no reason to just talk about a project,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I was waiting to reveal this tonight. If you remember, Mr. Carmichael wanted to discuss Martin Luther King Avenue a couple meetings ago, and I kind of brushed him off, because I was waiting on tonight. When we were working on the list for the 2020 paving project, it became apparent that we would need funds for the infrastructure, because all the streets that were being identified needed water and sewer work done.
“So, we discussed a revenue bond — the kind that is repaid from the Public Utility Fund or water and sewer bills; it will probably be in the neighborhood of $3.5 million-$4 million. Feeling that this was the time to include Martin Luther King Avenue, we have this street scheduled to be a project in the near future. The estimated cost of this project is $3 million.
“I would like to forewarn the representatives of Wards 4 and 5 that it will be a long project. It will be reminiscent of 5th and 13th avenues. It is a long street, it has terrible water lines, it has bad sewer lines, it has inadequate drainage, the curbs and gutters and sidewalks will need to be replaced. It will be a long project, and those who have not quite finished their civil engineering degree will talk about you on Facebook on the streets and everywhere else because it is taking so long. It will take time, and every day that it rains, they will not work. It will take time, so get ready.”
• West 12th Street widening — Construction began in February 2020. Project is $840,000, from city funds. Project includes widening and paving of 12th Street from Wansley Road to Highway 15.
• Jefferson Street Road Diet and Pedestrian Improvements — Construction has been awarded and work should begin in March 2020. Funding sources: city funds, Jones County funds, SCRMC funds. Total project cost is $630,000. Project will include the reduction of Jefferson Street to a three-lane section, improved pedestrian safety crossings, and milling and overlay of Jefferson Street.
• Daphne Park tennis courts — The construction should begin in the Summer of 2020. The total cost of the project is $600,000 and is funded through city funds, United States Tennis Association Grant and a Mississippi Department of Wildlife Parks and Fisheries Grant. This project includes construction of five new post tension concrete surfaces on the existing tennis courts at Daphne, adding a new pro shop, new observation deck, new netting and making it ADA-accessible. The plans are to have these available as the home courts for Laurel High School tennis.
• CDBG water system improvements Phase I at Plant 3 — It is currently under construction. The total cost of the project is $220,000 and is funded through CDBG and City Public Utility Fund. Project includes water tank rehabilitation and replacement of aerator at Plant 3.
• CDBG water tank system improvement Phase II at Plant 2 — It is in the design phase and construction should begin Summer of 2020. Total cost of project is $1 million, and is funded through CDBG and City Public Utility Fund.
• CIPP (lining of sewer lines with cured in place plastic pipe) on 18th Street — Construction completed. Total cost was $40,000, and funding was from City Public Utility Fund. This process allows the sewer line to be rehabilitated without having to dig up the pipe. It is not possible in all situations, Magee said.
• CIPP of Pine Street — Project complete. Total cost was $154,000. Also included the CCTV of Parker Drive.
• FEMA project for the replacing of the bridge at Iris Drive has been funded in the amount of $670,000. The city received the hydraulic study from IMS Engineers on Monday, March 2, which was one of the prerequisites to receiving the funds. Anderson was supposed to see this through to completion.
• The city received $625,000 from the state, thanks to Sen. Juan Barnett, last year to address flooding on Brown Street in Queensburg area, Magee said. “We have not yet earmarked those funds; Mr. Anderson never developed a concrete plan for the flash flooding,” he said. “We may have to employ Neel-Schaffer to oversee this project to deliver some relief to the residents of the area.”
• The Chapel of Angels Drainage grant from Soil and Water Conservation is still in their courts, Magee said. “We chose to allow them to do the engineering and advertisement, and we just heard from them … that we needed to submit a request for an extension.” This project is $87,500, and it will alleviate some erosion behind Chapel of Angels.
• The old Gibson building was sold and work has already begun on it, Magee said. “We look forward to good things from that sale.”
• Some major businesses left the city last year, including Coca-Cola, which moved to Hattiesburg. Its building is for sale. Southern Beverage moved and its building is for sale. Sanderson Farms’ hatchery is leaving 13th Avenue and building a new facility at the Tech Park in Ellisville.
• The city contracted with Neel-Schaffer to develop a Master Plan as to how to best utilize the remaining acreage at the Sportsplex. “I look forward to what they present,” Magee said.
• The city received two housing grants in 2019 — one for $124,784 from USDA and one for $505,000 from Mississippi Home Corp. The intention of the Home Corp grant is to totally rebuild at least two homes and do major renovations on four more. The intention is to use the USDA funding to do some minor repairs along with the Home Corp to possibly do some cosmetic type work on the other four that we renovate. A public meeting regarding the grants was scheduled for March 24 but was postponed because of the coronavirus concerns.
• Highway 15 South “aka Cooks Avenue,” from Cross Street to Central Avenue/East 1st Street, is the responsibility of the city, Magee said. “We are going to have to address our portion, soon.”
“We are constantly criticized about the streets, but as anyone can tell from this report, we are spending lots of money on our streets,” Magee said. “Also, the 2-cent tourism tax nor grants allocated for other projects can be used for streets. That is the reason we have set aside funds specifically to deal with our 165 miles of streets. We have a plan and we are instituting that plan.”
• Growth continues downtown — Contractors are “feverishly working on buildings right now to try to complete them for use,” Magee said. “I continue to remind you that a few short years ago, some of the only things going on in downtown were people coming to pay their water bills, do some banking, go to the post office, pay their taxes, buy a tag and go to church. As soon as they finished that task, they left downtown.
“Of course, that was BMS, Before Main Street. A great deal has happened SMS, Since Main Street. The City of Laurel thanks Main Street; The City of Laurel appreciates Main Street; The City of Laurel supports Main Street. We cannot name every single thing that you have done — it would take all night — but just know that the City of Laurel is glad that Main Street is here!
“To praise Main Street is not to take away from any other group or part of town. It is just to let Main Street know we do appreciate their hard work and mostly for no pay.
“This is the state of the City of Laurel, Mississippi for the year 2019. The state of the city is sound and improving daily. As the saying goes: look around, the proof is in the pudding!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.