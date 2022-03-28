Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation declaring March as Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, but not before visiting with some of the special guests who were excited to meet him at City Hall.
Arc of the Pine Belt members, direct-care workers and board members were on hand for the recognition. Arc members enjoy special events such as bowling night, movie night, holiday parties and other special occasions together.
Other local organizations that assist include Pine Belt Mental Health, the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Service and Southern Civitan Club.
People with intellectual/developmental disabilities can have goals in “education, meaningful work and an independent community life” and they have the “ability and right to work, worship, learn and enjoy life” and to “contribute significantly to their schools, families, relationships, neighborhoods, faith communities and the workforce,” according to the proclamation. “People with intellectual or developmental disabilities deserve the total support, respect and acceptance of all citizens of the City of Laurel.”
