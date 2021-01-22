As he stood on the steps of the Jones County Courthouse last Friday for a celebration of the sanctity of human life, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee brought a unique perspective to the event.
He told the story of a pregnant 36-year-old woman living in Laurel married to a man who abused her. She had one child already, but did not want to bring another one into the toxic environment. She contemplated having an abortion.
“But one thing about this young lady is that she was a praying woman, and she wrestled with herself and with God over what to do about this child,” Magee said. “Eventually she gave in to the voice of God and decided she was going to have her baby.”
The woman went to South Mississippi State Hospital, which then was located at the north end of 1st Avenue and commonly referred to as Charity Hospital. It was there she had a baby boy. When it came time to name him, she wanted to name him after her father, Johnny Thomas.
“She named her baby Johnny Magee," the two-term mayor said, choking back tears. “He’s the one standing before you today because she decided to listen to that still, small voice. She had a plan, but God had another plan.”
Magee proclaimed Jan. 15 “Sanctity of Human Life Awareness Day” in the city of Laurel. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance after Luke Johnson opened with a prayer, followed by a video presentation and closing remarks by Choices Clinic Executive Director Brittany Sherman.
Sherman then thanked the crowd for gathering on a windy afternoon to support the cause and shared information about projects that are under way at the Choices Clinic of Laurel, such as the “201 for 2021” campaign to partner with 201 new donors in the coming year.
“The Choices Clinic of Laurel served over 200 women in 2020, gave away over 600 baby items and saw 16 moms choose life after initially choosing abortion,” Sherman said. “We also have 15 post-abortion counseling sessions in which we help women who have had past abortions heal. We also had the amazing privilege to walk with a client through her adoption placement journey, and God allowed me to witness the most beautiful picture of his love as this birth mother placed her baby into the arms of its adopted parents.”
Sherman added that 80 percent of women who choose to have an abortion say they felt that they had no other choice.
The Choices Clinic, formerly known as CPC, has been providing support services to women facing unplanned pregnancies for more than 24 years.
The clinic is located at 115 South Magnolia St. It is open Monday through Thursday and can be reached at 601-428-4357 or online at choiceslaurel.com.
