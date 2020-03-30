Adults and children from programs operated by Ellisville State School recently gathered at the city halls in Ellisville and Laurel as the mayors of each city signed proclamations declaring March as “Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.”
Children from Cotten’s Corner Community Home met with Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults as he signed a proclamation encouraging the citizens of Ellisville to recognize the unique strengths and contributions of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acknowledge how they enrich the city.
“I think so many times people in the community are not aware of the wonderful programs and services Ellisville State School provides for people with special needs,” Buckhaults said. “I encourage people to visit the campus, visit the homes, attend some of the programs they have at Ellisville State School. Then they would appreciate all they do.”
The staff at Ellisville State School has always done an outstanding job in providing programs and services to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Buckhaults added.
“They have so many people depending on the services they provide. I am always excited to do whatever I can to make people aware of what is done at Ellisville State School,” he said.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee welcomed women from Ellisville State School’s Clover Cove Community Home to his office as he signed the IDD Awareness Month proclamation for the city. Magee said those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are a viable part of the community.
“We are delighted that they are a part of our community,” he said. “They live, work, shop, and eat out in our community. They also do a number of things that are beneficial to our community.”
The proclamation noted that those with intellectual and developmental disabilities “deserve the total support, respect and acceptance of all citizens of the City of Laurel.”
For additional information about Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month or Ellisville State School’s programs and services, call 601-477-5600.
