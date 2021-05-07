Richard Brown will be honored on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as the recipient of the annual Whitney M. Young Award from the Boy Scouts of America. The Whitney M. Young Dinner will be at St. Elmo Church in Laurel.
Brown is a 1973 graduate of R.H. Watkins High School. He attended Jones County Junior College from 1974-75 and later went on to graduate from Jackson State University in 1978. He then went on to attend and graduate the Utica/Hinds Barber School.
He is a Licensed Barber Instructor and former member of the Mississippi Barbers Board of Examiners, appointed by Gov. Ronnie Musgrove. Since 1982 he has owned and operated Hair World Barber and Beauty Shop in Laurel. Currently, he serves as vice president of an Advisory Committee to the Laurel Superintendent of Education and is a member and deacon at True Light Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
The May 13 event is under the direction of Ailrick Young.
Reservations are required to attend the dinner. For more information about attending or joining the Boy Scouts of America, contact Paula McGrew at 601-852-2326 or paulette.mcgrew@scouting.org.
The Pine Burr Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is a United Way agency that serves youth across 17-counties of South Mississippi.
