State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be the guest speaker at the Jones County Republican Women’s next monthly meeting from noon to 1 p.m. monthly meeting noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at The Laurel Country Club, (2011 Highway 84 West).
Because of current COVID restrictions, an RSVP is required. If attending, call/text (601) 498-2600 or (601) 498-9972. Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
