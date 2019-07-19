The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of Highway 15 South in both directions Tuesday for maintenance. The closure will be between Widow Landrum Road and Crowder Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
Local traffic should find an alternate route. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.
