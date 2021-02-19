This particular “63” is not about my 63rd birthday (which is coming up soon), but Highway 63, one of my favorite roads of all time. Highway 63 starts in Waynesboro and goes south all the way to Pascagoula. Highway 63 passes by a plethora of churches, forests, farms, nice homes, small communities and pleasant scenery.
Me and 63 have a long history. In the 1970s, I was working for C. P. Clark Water Wells (my Daddy’s company) and we drilled a big community water well just north of Clara. It was rumored that someone fitting my description climbed the adjacent water tank to enjoy the view. That was crazy. After that, I traveled with a friend and his family to go eat at the famous Perry’s Catfish (now named Paw-Paw’s). Sadly, they had just closed for the evening, and we had to drive all the way back to Laurel to eat.
In the ’80s, I bought a rust-colored used truck for $700 on Red Brown Drive (or was it Frank Clark Drive?) just off of 63. The old truck made it back to Laurel OK, but wouldn’t start after that. Bad decision. I finally got it going but only kept it for three months.
Also in the ’80s, I attended my future father-in-law’s Forest Service retirement party at the beautiful Turkey Fork Reservoir. A few years after that, when we were going through Piave, one of my daughters pronounced it as “PLAVE.” I will never let her forget that.
In the ’90s, we visited our daughter and her family many times at three different locations on or near Highway 63. I bid on a Forest Service Fire Tower on top of a mountain overlooking the Chickasawhay River. I heard the towers were selling for as little as $100. I bid a whopping $301 and just knew I was going to get it. Wrong. The winning bid was $556. Looking back, it might have been a blessing in disguise.
In the 2000s, we attended Clara First Baptist Church several times to participate in youth activities and to thank Jason and Marsha Sehon for making the world a better place. We also attended many sports functions and graduations at my wife’s alma mater Clara School, and a birthday party at the beautiful Williams Farm.
Anyway, 63 is in great physical shape, and when I need a peaceful, smooth, low-stress drive in the country — not too close, but not too far away — that’s where I go. I always point out to my poor, long-suffering passengers the following highlights as we head south from Waynesboro:
• The house where a Rolls Royce automobile used to sit;
• The house where I think my cousin Gene Clark was raised;
• The building where my son took training classes in preparation for his tour in the oil fields of North Dakota;
• The U.S. Army tank at the former National Guard location;
• Livingston Logging, where my friend and neighbor works;
• The Chickasawhay River;
• The mountain where the forestry tower was once located;
• The Williams Farm;
• Clara Community water wells and water tower (the old water tower has been replaced with a more modern version);
• Then, the Sehons’ home place, followed by Clara School, Clara First Baptist Church, Clara Ballfield and Clara Community Park on Big Creek. According to my sources, Clara was named after Miss Clara Bunch, one of its first school teachers.
• Then south to the haunted house that once had huge window awnings that I literally had nightmares about, followed by the turnoff to the famous Camp 8 Road. • Next is Paw-Paw’s Catfish House (used to be Perry’s), followed by miles and miles of National Forest land.
• Then you’ll encounter the historical sawmill town of Piave, named after a river in Italy. There’s a good store and café there. A little south is the turnoff to Bee Tree Road (kinfolk live there).
• Then there’s Sand Hill, which has one of the cleanest Dollar General stores around, and a very nice-looking school.
• The grand finale is Turkey Fork Reservoir and Recreation Area (take Indian Hill and Turkey Fork Roads — more kinfolk live nearby) which has to be one of the most serene and peaceful places in Mississippi. Turkey Fork is a good place to eat a sandwich and just stare into space. And think. Safe travels.
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
