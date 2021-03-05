In my original Highway 63 article published on Feb. 20, I wrote about my long history with one of my favorite roads, Highway 63, which runs from Waynesboro to Pascagoula.
The article drew a good bit of feedback from readers, and few mistakes and omissions were kindly (for the most part) pointed out. Today, I’d like to set the record straight.
First of all, the Gene Clark boyhood home was actually a few blocks east of Highway 63 on Highway 145, close to Mississippi Fried Chicken. Thank you, DiAnne and Shannon.
Farther south, I failed to mention the turnoff to Quality Plywood in the Wayne County Industrial Park, where my son-in-law and grandson work. Just past that is the Waynesboro International Airport. I also forgot to mention the Shooting Range between the Chickasawhay River and Clara Mountain. In the 2000s, we attended 4-H Skeet Shooting Competitions there.
After the original article was published, we drove down Highway 63 again, stopping at one of my favorite little towns, Clara (meaning “clear” and/or “blonde”) to deliver a newspaper to my heroes. The weather was just right, and I got a decent photo of the adjacent Clara Water Tank.
Continuing south past Camp 8 Road, we made note of the Smithtown-Chicora Road, which takes you to the new location of Slayton’s Upholstery, which was located in Laurel for many, many years.
Not much further south, West Salem Road takes you to CCC (Civilian Conservation Camp) F-24, where an historical interpretive marker stands in tribute to the young men that worked hard for the U.S. Forest Service back in the mid 1930s and early 1940s. Well worth the detour.
After being threatened with serious bodily harm by a person I cannot name, but whose initials are P.E.N.N.Y., I have decided that I can no longer mention the mispronunciation of “Piave” as “PLAVE.” Most likely, I’ll never bring that up again (insert smile here).
At Sand Hill, Highway 42 veers off toward State Line to the west and Richton to the east. Highway 42 is good in and of itself, with more Good Lookin’ Ivy Descendants all around.
We passed by Indian Hill Road, and once again wondered how it got its name. A detour down Indian Hill Road will take you close to Turkey Fork Reservoir, Old Avera (pronounced “Avery”), The Inland Lighthouse and eventually to downtown Clark, Mississippi.
Back on Highway 63, we passed uniquely-named Charlexis Fish & Steak House next. We have never tried it, but “they” say it is good. It’s now officially on the Bucket List.
Downton New Avera (“Avery”) is next, followed by the huge South Mississippi Correctional Institute, where a sign reminded us not to pick up any hitchhikers.
We arrived in Leakesville, a town filled with friends and former co-workers. Leakesville is the site of the excellent and historical Greene County Courthouse and super friendly employees. The courthouse is well stocked with maps and brochures to help explore the region.
In the 1970’, we drilled a water well inside the Leakesville city limits, which was rare, as most of our activity was done in the country. I believe it was for the garment factory owner’s house.
Staying on Old Highway 63, you’ll pass Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage. RCCC is a GREAT place to eat (see “Right Up There With Charlie’s” in The ReView of Jones County 10/7/2008).
We finally arrived in Lucedale – the home of even more Good Lookin’ Ivy Descendants!
I’m sure that there are a few more loose ends to tie up, but that is all for now. Safe travels!
•
Mark Clark lives in Laurel Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
