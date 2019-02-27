Mable was born at the Animal Rescue League a few months ago. Since then, all of her siblings have been adopted, but Mable remains. Mable has lived her entire life at the shelter. Mable is a very sweet girl and loves being with other kitties. She is spayed and vaccinated. Will you give Mable a chance? Do you have a kitty that needs a friend? All Mable needs is someone with love to give her an opportunity to have a real home and a family to call her own. You can Meet Mable at Laurel Animal Rescue League 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel or call 601-649-0821.
