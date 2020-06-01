EMServ paramedic and Southwest Jones volunteer firefighter Keith McMullen rests now in Moselle after he lost a brief battle with cancer. Fellow first-responders were busy Sunday transporting his body down the Interstate 59, where cars pulled to the roadside to allow passage of the procession o emergency vehicles. McMullen was taken to Providence Baptist Church in Moselle. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
