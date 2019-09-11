Memory Chapel Funeral Home is making a potentially life-saving app available to the public for free.
The Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, is available from either the Apple App Store or Google Play. Users can download it to a smartphone and enter in the code: #5235, then fill in the information. The app is available to people of all ages in the community.
For users who are in an emergency, first-responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the vital information that can then be accessed by medics in the ambulance or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app. It saves critical time during an emergency, developers said.
Memory Chapel owner Ralph L. Campbell is providing the service to help members of the community he serves and to assist local first-responders, Vital ICE developers said.
