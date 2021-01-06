James Masters of Pine Belt Mental Health will be the guest speaker for Southern Civitan at its next meeting, noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel). He will discuss the services available from Pine Belt Mental Health. Guests are welcome.
Southern Civitan meets on the fourth Thursday of each month, excluding holidays. For more about the organization, go to www.civitan.org or call 601-422-7575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.