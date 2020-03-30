Children have taken to the streets of Laurel to write messages of hope in chalk on the sidewalk at 6th Avenue and 10th Street as Jones County and the rest of the world continue to deal with the affects of COVID-19. Similar displays can be found in the Windermere neighborhood. If you create or find messages of hope in and around Jones County, snap a photo and post it to the Leader-Call Facebook page.
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
