Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet will open its 28th season with the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” under the direction of Jennifer Beasley. The production will feature guest artists from across the nation and more than 120 local dancers in four performances on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center.
The story follows Clara from her family Christmas party, where she receives the magical gift of a nutcracker from a mysterious guest. The nutcracker comes to life, battles the evil Mouse King and accompanies Clara on a journey through the Land of Snow and into the Kingdom of Sweets, where they meet the Sugarplum Fairy and are treated to entertainment from around the world.
Madison County resident Grace Gardner, 14, will dance the lead role of Clara. She has studied with Mississippi Metropolitan Dance Academy, the official school of the ballet company, for five years.
The Nutcracker will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30-$35 and are available at msmetroballet.com. Live stream offerings will also be available.
The cast of The Nutcracker is chosen through audition from students of Mississippi Metropolitan Dance Academy with locations in Madison and Brandon. Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet is a non-profit, pre-professional ballet company based in Madison.
