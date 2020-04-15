The Mississippi Insurance Department has opened a mobile field office in Collins to assist victims of Sunday’s storms that ravaged the Pine Belt.
Representatives will be set up in the Covington County Sheriff’s Office parking lot (1107 Main St.) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today (Thursday) through Saturday and remain as needed.
MID will be on site with its mobile storm claim assistance unit to:
• Answer questions about your policy;
• Discuss limits, policy conditions and exclusions;
• Help victims understand and navigate the claims process;
• Help victims reach your insurance company or adjuster;
• Understand additional living expenses and how that works;
• Explain depreciation and how to recover it under some policies;
• Explain what emergency repairs victims can make.
“We are offering our services in South Mississippi, where the worst of the storms hit,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said. “We hope that consumers in surrounding cities and counties will take advantage of this resource. The Mississippi Insurance Department is happy to assist those affected by the storms in other parts of the state by email or phone.”
For help with insurance-related questions, call 601-359-3569 or 601-359-3137 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov.
