A 3-year-old African boy named Jimy will be able to keep his right arm, thanks to the actions of a Laurel man.
Luke Hanna is a 24-year-old nurse and missionary and recently completed an 11-month World Race that had him doing missionary work for the poor in 11 countries in 11 months.
It was in one of those countries that Hanna came in contact with young Jimy.
He was in the impoverished African nation of Rwanda, where he was helping construct sewer and water lines in a small village.
Another missionary named Gabbie had heard of a young boy suffering from serious burns. With Hanna’s medical background, the two left for the village.
What they found was horrific, Hanna said.
Jimy was suffering from third-degree burns, the second-worst classification of burns.
Hanna was told that the boy was playing with his brother and he accidentally fell near a pot of soup that was on the stove and had put his hand into it in order to break his fall. Although the missionaries didn’t quite believe the soup story, it was impossible to investigate.
Seeing the severity of the burns, Hanna and Gabbie, who is also an EMT, knew that swift medical attention was needed if Jimy was to be able to keep his right arm.
After waiting more than a day at the clinic for the surgeon to arrive, the surgery on Jimy’s arm began. The doctor was made aware that Hanna and Gabbie are both medical professionals, so the surgeon allowed them to assist in the procedure, called debridement — the removal of damaged, dead and dying tissue from the wound and then bandage it so that it might heal properly. Without it, the arm would have been in danger of infection, Hanna said, and could lead to amputation.
The surgery was a success and Hanna ponied up the money to pay for the surgery, hospital stay and all followup services. The cost?
“I don’t remember the number exactly, but it was around $100,” Hanna said.
Hanna was first introduced to the missions ministry through Salem Heights Baptist Church in the Big Creek community. In 2013, shortly after graduating from West Jones, Hanna joined a missions team led by Bob and Angelique Kendrick that helped the poor in small towns in the war-torn country of El Salvador.
That first trip changed his life forever, as Hanna felt the call to missionary work.
Hanna studied nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi. While studying there and deciding what to do after graduation, he heard about The World Race from a friend who had participated in a previous year.
As a college senior, Hanna joined the World Race.
He left the United States on Aug. 17 and did missionary work in India, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.
In each country, he saw squalor and poor living conditions that were shocking.
“These, like in many other places we saw, were forgotten people,” Hanna said of a children’s home in Vietnam. “Children with mental disabilities or simply abandoned due to the family’s lack of money. There were seven or eight infants on the floor whose heads had actually become flat on the back or side from lying on that floor for so long.”
Many others kept their spirits high, Hanna said.
“So many of the people that our team saw, really had nothing,” he said. “But their capacity for hope, and their happiness was inspiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.