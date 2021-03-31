Mississippi United has partnered with the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi to celebrate National Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Healthy Kids Day is open safely for community participation, and all activities will be set up in the parking lot of the YMCA in Hattiesburg.
This community-wide, live event will serve as the community launch of Mississippi United, including the official membership ribbon-cutting with the Area Development Partnership (ADP). Mississippi United is a grassroots effort that aims to improve health, humanity and quality of life in Mississippi. This free event, which will feature live music by one-man band Charles “CC” Carter, an appearance by Mississippi's Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray, health and wellness representatives from the community, is sponsored in part by Spartan Mosquito, which will stage a community product giveaway. Community partners Hattiesburg Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Schools Against Vaping, along with area pizza vendors and Hook’s Catering, will provide complimentary food and beverage for the event.
For information from Mississippi United, visit mississippiunited.org. To learn more about the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi and the programs they offer, visit ymcasems.org.
