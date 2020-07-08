A recently vacated mobile home on Pavilion Road caught on fire Tuesday morning. Flames were coming through the windows when a passerby called 911 and when volunteers from M&M arrived on the scene at 9:25 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and their power failing at the time the incident began. The older mobile home, which was a rental, was vacant. The last tenants reportedly moved out within the past week. No injuries were reported. M&M was assisted by volunteers from Glade, Rustin and Powers. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance Service were also on scene. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
